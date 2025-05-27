Wojciech Szczesny makes decision on Barcelona future

Barcelona have been doing a lot of important business in 2025. Specifically, contract renewals have been worked on, and one more important agreement looks set to be finalised in the coming weeks.

In the last couple of weeks, Barcelona finalised a one-year contract renewal for Hansi Flick, and imminently, they will also announce Lamine Yamal’s new deal. And on top of this, there are also plans for things to be finalised with the likes of Jules Kounde, and possibly Eric Garcia too.

And one more arrangement that sporting director Deco will be working on involves goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. Barcelona have been keen for the Polish veteran, who signed back in October, to extend his stay, which was confirmed by the man himself earlier this month. And after taking some to decide, he is now said to have decided to remain at the La Liga champions for at least one more season.

Wojciech Szczesny decides to commit future to Barcelona

As reported by GOAL Polska (via MD), Szczesny has decided to sign a new contract with Barcelona, despite the fact that he could end up with significant less playing time next season due to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen being fully fit – and also the possible arrival of another goalkeeper.

Szczesny could remain at Barcelona for another two years

According to the report, Szczesny will accept a one-year contract offer that is on the table, with the agreement also including the option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months until the summer of 2027 – at which point, he would be 37.

Szczesny had a rocky start to his time as Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper back in January, but after a few weeks, he justified Flick’s decision to bring him in over Inaki Pena. He played a big part in the Catalans’ run to the La Liga and Copa de Rey titles, and he will hope for similar success next season now that he appears to be staying.