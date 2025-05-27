Barcelona star ends doubts over future – ‘I can assure my continuity’

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has confirmed that he will be remaining at the club, amid doubts over his future. The Uruguayan signed a new deal in January until 2031, but doubts over his future have remained, with a reported release clause included in the deal.

That would have allowed Araujo to leave the club in the first 10-15 days of the transfer window for a fee in the region of €65m, giving him an escape route should he desire. Despite struggling to win back his starting role this season after coming back from injury, it appears Araujo wants to stay.

‘I’m happy to be here’ – Ronald Araujo

The 26-year-old defender found himself stuck behind Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez this season, and looked a long way from his best for much of the time he was fit. He also faced heavy criticism during Barcelona’s elimination at the hands of Inter in the Champions League. Linked to Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich in recent months, Araujo explained that he was content in Barcelona.

“I’m happy with all the titles we won this season. Personally, I don’t think it was a great season, especially because of the injury that kept me out for a long time, but I’m happy because I’ve got three titles under my belt and I’m happy to be here.”

I assure my continuity, I have a contract until 2031,” he told the media, as recounted by Sport, on his arrival in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Araujo discusses injury issues

Araujo also went on to discuss his injury issues, which kept him out for the first half of the season. Surgery in the summer following an injury at Copa America sidelined him.

“I’m very mature and aware of what I’m capable of. I’ve been very calm about it. I’m in good spirits and also physically. If I’m healthy, I can compete with anyone. I don’t listen to criticism. Maybe my family listens to it a little more, but I don’t pay attention to what people say.”

“Being out of action for so long bothered me a bit. I always want to play. When you don’t play, maybe you lose a little confidence, but that’s part of your career. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world. I’m one of the team’s captains. There are many years left, and good things are coming. The coach loves me, and the fans love me.”

Heavy competition in defence

In addition to Cubarsi and Martinez, Araujo will be battling Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen for a spot next season. Although the Blaugrana are trying to move Christensen on, the Danish defender has shown no sign of wanting to leave. Hansi Flick also backed him to stay after Barcelona’s final game of the season, backing Araujo to improve next year.