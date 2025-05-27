Barcelona want to make signings this summer, but before they can, departures must first be organised in order to raise funds. A number of players have been lined up as potential options to be moved on, and one of those is Pau Victor.

Victor, who joined Barcelona last summer on a permanent deal from Girona, has had a tumultuous first season in Hansi Flick’s squad. He had opportunities during the first half of the campaign, but after being unregistered and then re-registered by La Liga in January, he struggled for playing time.

Strong interest in Pau Victor ahead of the summer

And this has reportedly led to Victor making the decision to find a new club for next season, although he did not give much away when he spoke on the matter recently. On the back of this, Sport have reported that as many as six La Liga clubs wants to sign Victor this summer – they are Celta Vigo, Girona, Real Betis, Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal.

Barcelona open to loan and transfer offers

Barcelona are aware of the interest being shown in Victor, and they are open to a summer deal. They are clear that loan and permanent options are on the table, but if the young striker were to seal a transfer away, they would require a buy-back clause to be included in the agreement.

The idea is for Victor’s future to be clarified as soon as possible, as this is his desire – and also Barcelona’s. Despite also having interest from abroad, the 23-year-old will prioritise staying in La Liga, which is good news for the six aforementioned clubs.

It will be interesting to see where Victor ends up come the start of the 2025-26 season, but it is almost certain that he will not be at Barcelona.