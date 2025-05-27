Barcelona are looking into options to strengthen their attack this summer, with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz reportedly their priority target. The Colombian would be an ambitious choice though, with the Reds unlikely to let him leave without a major fee going the other way. If they cannot get a deal done for Diaz, they are considering alternatives though.

While much of the news surrounding Barcelona in recent days has focused on the goalkeeping position, the Blaugrana are still looking at forwards this summer. If Diaz proves impossible, then Marcus Rashford has been cited as a potential cut-price alternative, but Barcelona would consider a loan with an option to buy, while Manchester United will pursue a permanent exit.

Igor Paixao emerges as alternative

According to Sempre Barca, Feyenoord forward Igor Paixao is one of the names that has caught the eye of the Blaugrana. The 24-year-old’s versatility counts in his favour, with manager Hansi Flick appreciative of the fact he can play well across the forward line, even if he is most comfortable on the left wing.

As is the case for most players Barcelona are interested in, there is already a list of interested parties, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Atalanta, Napoli, AS Roma and Aston Villa all monitoring what happens with him this summer. His projected price tag is somewhere between €35m and €40m.

Paixao admires Barcelona captain Raphinha

Previously Paixao has expressed an admiration for Barcelona Vice-Captain Raphinha, describing him as ‘an example for me and all Brazilians’. Paixao made his way to Feyenoord from Curitiba three years ago for €4.5m, and has grown into life in the Netherlands, scoring 18 goals and giving 19 assists in 47 appearances this season.

He was crucial in Feyenoord’s progress past AC Milan and into the Round of 16 in the Champions League, where they met Inter. It has been by far his most productive season at Feyenoord, with Paixao putting together 21 goals and 10 assists in his previous 82 outings.