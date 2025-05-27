Barcelona have today announced that teenage superstar Lamine Yamal has renewed his contract with the club, keeping him at Barcelona long-term. The 17-year-old’s new deal will come into practice when he turns 18 in July, with underage players restricted to three-year contracts.

Remarkably, the Barcelona teenager will be just 23 years old when his new contract expires, which runs until 2031. Although agent Jorge Mendes and Lamine Yamal himself had both assured that he would indeed renew his contract, and commit his future to the club, the Blaugrana were supposedly keen to get things signed as quickly as possible to avoid any pursuit from other clubs. Director of Football Deco had confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain had enquired about him last summer.

Lamine Yamal amongst best-paid Barcelona players

Although Deco also denied that Lamine Yamal had asked to be the best-paid player in the squad, his new wages plus the bonuses mean that achieving the variables would take him into that category. Sport say that his base wage will be €8m with capacity to grow.

Barcelona’s new number 10

With Ansu Fati set to consummate his exit to AS Monaco imminently, another deal being handled with a Mendes client, Barcelona are set to hand Lamine Yamal the storied number 10 shirt, and he will become the face of the club in a marketing and promotional sense. Already he had become a star attraction for his form on the pitch, but that will be reflected off the pitch, both in the handling of him, his star power, and his contract.

Lamine Yamal’s incredible two years in senior football

Since making his debut for Barcelona at the age of just 15 in April of 2023, Lamine Yamal has gone on to make 106 appearances, registering 25 goals and 34 goals. Last summer he played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, and after becoming the youngest player ever to reach 100 games for Barcleona, has cemented himself as one of the world’s best this season.