Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia looks set to leave the club, with a number of Europe’s top sides queueing up to pay his €25m release clause. His celebrations as Espanyol secured safety against Las Palmas on Saturday very much felt like farewell, and now he is openly talking about his future.

After being left out of the latest Spain squad by Luis de la Fuente, Garcia’s release clause will remain at €25m, with a variable dictating it would rise by €5m if he were to earn an international call-up. This week the interest of Barcelona has become the big story, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Real Madrid all amongst those interested, although there are doubts about whether he would be willing to cross the divide of the Catalan derby.

FC Barcelona have asked for deal conditions for Bart Verbruggen. He's high on the list for goalkeepers. @Santi_J_FM — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 27, 2025

Joan Garcia speaks on future

Asked about his future, Garcia has given little away, but did in regard to the recent reports, said he would decide on what the best course of action is for him.

“In the end, football, all the time, there is news is coming out, things are coming out. Until it becomes reality… it’s not always like that. But well, I’m telling you, I’m very calm and then whatever has to be decided, I’m sure I’ll think about it a lot with my people and choose what will be best for me… and it will no doubt be like that,” he told TV3 in an interview.

Deadlines set for Joan Garcia decision

It has been said that deadlines have been set regarding his future. MD deny reports that Garcia has ruled out a move to Barcelona, and say that he will sit down with agent Juanma Romero to assess his options and make a decision on his future, but he will not contemplate going out on loan, as had been suggested could happen were he to join Barcelona.

They continue on to explain that if Garcia gives the green light, then Barcelona will activate his release clause immediately. Sport add that Garcia was intending on moving to the Premier League, and there is not yet certainty on when or if Barcelona will have the salary limit space to register Garcia.