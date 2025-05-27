Atletico Madrid open talks for Spain star in player plus cash deal

Atletico Madrid have made a first move in the summer transfer window, as they opened talks with Villarreal for Spain playmaker Alex Baena. The 23-year-old has had another fine season at La Ceramica, but after turning down an offer from Saudi Arabia in January, seems ready to take on another challenge.

Baena has been linked with Barcelona and Aston Villa in the past, but neither made a firm move for him. His tearful farewell on the final day of the season to the Villarreal fans seemed to suggest an exit was imminent though. There is a €55m release clause in his deal, but Atletico are keen to bring that price down.

Rodrigo Riquelme to be included in deal

As was reported last week, Atletico are keen to bring the cost of the deal down by including midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme in the deal. Cadena SER say that negotiations are underway, and Villarreal are keen on Riquelme, who they feel fits their project. His salary is also affordable for the Yellow Submarine. Both clubs are aware of the economic demands of both players, and are working on closing the deal within the coming days – it appears Atletico want to have Baena available for the Club World Cup in June.

Contrasting seasons for Baena and Riquelme

After a promising first campaign at the Metropolitano following multiple loan spells, Riquelme has faded from the picture at Atletico. This season the 25-year-old managed just one goal and one assist in 846 minutes. Only eight of his 26 appearances were starts, but in theory he can occupy a similar role to the Villarreal star. Baena on the other hand was ever-present for Villarreal again, and led La Liga’s midfielders with 10 assists, adding seven goals to that total this year, making it into the team of the season. He adds plenty to an Atletico side that struggled for service at times, relying heavily on Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo de Paul.