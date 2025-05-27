Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi awaiting Real Madrid phone call

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been tipped to join Arsenal for some time, and the Gunners appear to have wrapped up a deal. But while the deal has not been announced, talk in Spain that Zubimendi will hear out Real Madrid refuses to die down.

Zubimendi, 26, appears to have made up his mind that now is the time to leave La Real, following the exit of long-term manager Imanol Alguacil, and turning down numerous big clubs in the past. Arsenal were quickest off the blocks, and already in January were said to be in advanced talks with Zubimendi.

Consistent Real Madrid speculation

The price is already settled at €60m, the release clause in his contract with Real Sociedad. It would appear personal terms are too, and Zubimendi has given the green light to a move too. That much has been acknowledged by Cadena Cope, but they note that Real Madrid still have hope of signing the Basque midfielder.

Their information is that a call from Real Madrid could change his mind, and that should Los Blancos go all out for him, then he would select a move to the Spanish capital. As things stand, it would appear that phone call has not happened.

Xabi Alonso factor

Real Madrid are said to be looking for a midfielder this summer, and have been linked with a variety of options, but Zubimendi has been cited as an option for some months too. The fact that new manager Xabi Alonso is an advocate of his, and Zubimendi idolises the ex-Liverpool man could be a decisive factor.

Alonso coached Zubimendi while both were at Real Sociedad B, and the chance to work with his role model in his position would certainly be a tempting offer. Real Madrid will have to decide to pursue Zubimendi before Arsenal tie up the deal though.