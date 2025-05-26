Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has made his first statements since taking over at the Santiago Bernabeu, after the open secret of his arrival was confirmed on Sunday. The Basque coach has signed a three-year deal with Los Blancos, taking over from Carlo Ancelotti.

On Monday, he was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu as the new manager, ahead of his first press conference. and President Florentino Perez gave him a warm welcome to the club.

“We know what Real Madrid means to you. As a player, you’ve defined an era, not only with Real Madrid, but also with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and of course, you’re one of the legends of the national team, winning the World Cup.”

"Hello, Madridistas, I'm here now! I'm so happy to begin this new era: one that starts with excitement and energy. Greetings, and Hala Madrid!" Xabi Alonso – Real Madrid manager.pic.twitter.com/MKqgRvfLHb — Football España (@footballespana_) May 26, 2025

“After three seasons at Bayer, you constructed a team that was admired both here and around the world. As a coach at Leverkusen, you’ve also achieved a feat that makes you one of the best coaches in the world. You now face one of the greatest challenges of your life. You know these fans love and admire you, and I’m sure that together we’ll share great joy again. Welcome to Madrid, dear Xabi.”

‘Without Ancelotti, I wouldn’t be here’ – Xabi Alonso

Alonso then took to the stage for the first time, calling it a special day, and thanking first Perez.

“Today is a special day for me, marked on the calendar for life. I feel like I’m coming home because the bond with Real Madrid has never ceased to exist. Since I walked into Valdebebas an hour and a half ago, that feeling has been reborn.”

“Thank you, President, for thinking I’m the person to lead this new era. Since it was announced in recent days, I feel Real Madrid has that enthusiasm for a new era and achieving something more. It’s a good time for everyone, thanks to my family, without whom it would be impossible to be here today. I owe you a lot.”

However he also had kind words for his departing predecessor, Ancelotti, noting that the Italian played a key role in his journey into coaching.

“But I want to talk about the role I’m taking over. The era that has just ended. He was a great manager and a great person. Carlo was a huge influence; without his expertise and the lessons I learned from him, I probably wouldn’t be here. I will pick up his legacy with a lot of honour, and I hope to live up to expectations, and be able to take it where we know it can get to.”

Xabi Alonso promises joy to Real Madrid fans

In terms of a mission statement, Alonso promised Madridistas that he would provide joy on the pitch.

“We have a fantastic team and a bright future. I’m excited to build a great team, with the conviction that we can achieve things worthy of Real Madrid. I want the fans to be proud, to transmit feelings, I want us to spread joy, and I want the fans here and around the world, watching on TV, to say this is the team I like. I want this team to transmit joy. I want people to go to the stadium to enjoy themselves. If we can ignite that, we’ll have an unstoppable team.”