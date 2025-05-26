New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso refused to declare whether Rodrygo Goes was or was not part of his plans for the future, amid heavy speculation that he could be on his way out of the club. The Brazilian star has not featured for Los Blancos in the last month, and it has been suggested that Alonso will try to base his side around Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

That was the case under Carlo Ancelotti too, but Rodrygo was crowbared into the side first on the right of a front three, and then latterly on the right side of midfield. In contrast to when Karim Benzema was in the side though, Rodrygo struggled for his best form. Regarding his plans for the frontline, Alonso steered clear of formations.

“Football is dynamic. I want us to interpret and for the players to be able to play where they’re most comfortable, where they can best demonstrate their physical, tactical, and mental qualities… The good thing is having good players. Then, that’s my problem (laughs).”

Real Madrid transfer policy with Xabi Alonso

Before his exit was confirmed, it was reported that Alonso had agreed to veteran star Luka Modric extending his stay. One of the first questions Alonso was asked was whether he had given the green light for Modric’s departure.

“I’m not very objective about Luka because we were teammates, and when he arrived, we had a chemistry. He became the conductor of the orchestra; he’s been a great legend. Watching his farewell the other day makes you proud. I was with him a while ago. I am lucky enough to be coaching him at the World Cup; it’s going to be a privilege.”

However more generally on signings and sales, Alonso did say he was reaching a consensus with the club on transfers.

“Things have been agreed upon and discussed. There are things that concern me and things that don’t, but that’s going to be the line. I’m officially working in order to make decisions and decide things.”

Rodrygo’s future up in the air

After giving non-committal answers on how his attack would line up, Alonso was then asked directly about Rodrygo’s future. Again he spoke in general terms.

“Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player, and I’ll have a conversation with him. Just as I will speak to everyone who’s a Real Madrid player. They deserve it, and we need them. Rodrygo is a spectacular player, I’m not breaking any news there, but we’ll need him.”

Will Real Madrid move for a central midfielder?

With Modric moving on, and Toni Kroos’ absence still being felt, one of the primary targets for Real Madrid this summer appears to be a central midfielder. Alonso was similarly vague.

“Our duty is to always want to improve. Therefore, since I’ve been Madrid’s manager, I want to have this communication and vision with the club to agree on how we want to improve. The squad is very good, and I want to start working with them. I’m here eager to work as a team and improve.”