Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has announced his squad for the upcoming Nations League Final Four fixtures in Germany next week. The headline for La Roja is a return for Real Betis playmaker Isco, who is back after a six-year absence at the age of 33.

They head into the semi-finals as strong favourites for the tournament, reigning as Euro 2024 champions and having put the Netherlands out in the quarter-final stage on penalties. France are their opponents on the 5th of June in Stuttgart, and the winner will play against one of Portugal or Germany, who play the night before.

Isco returns to the Spanish national team

Isco is back in the side having not played since 2019 during Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Sweden, albeit he was called up for Euro 2024, before a late injury tragically kept him out. Following a second half of the season that was amongst the very best in La Liga, he has earned his spot back in the squad.

New Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen keeps his place at the expense of his future teammate Raul Asencio, while Barcelona counterpart Pau Cubarsi comes back from injury to take the spot of his defensive partner Inigo Martinez. Gavi is also back in the side for the first time since 2023, when he suffered his cruciate ligament injury.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Robin Le Normand is the only Atleti player to get called up to the Spain national team ahead of the Nations League semifinal and potential final. Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios and all the others have been left out. pic.twitter.com/r7y5iT4UWG — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 26, 2025

Omissions: Joan Garcia and Ferran Torres miss out

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is in the best form of his career, but is recovering from apendicitis and seemingly de la Fuente considered it too tight a deadline to come back from an operation. The headline omission perhaps is Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, with consequences for his future.

The Catalan goalkeeper was the most impressive in La Liga this season, but de la Fuente has decided to continue with a tried an trusted trio of Unai Simon, David Raya and Alex Remiro. The other major surprise is perhaps the absence of Ayoze Perez, who has also had a fine season, but joins the list of those to miss out, which includes Bryan Zaragoza and Marc Casado.

Barça intend to sign Joan García, and have offered to loan him to Valencia. The goalkeeper has given the OK, and is also open to joining Valencia on loan. @carrusel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 25, 2025

Despite returning to fitness this past week with Manchester City, Rodri Hernandez is also absent. Barcelona are the side with the most players in the squad, numbering six, with Real Sociedad have a trio in the team too. Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid have one inclusion each with defenders Robin Le Normand and Huijsen.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro.

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Pau Cubarsi, Robin Le Normand, Dani Vivian, Dean Huijsen, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Isco, Alex Baena, Fabian Ruiz.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Samu Aghehowa, Alvaro Morata, Mikel Oyarzabal.