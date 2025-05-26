Leganes part ways with Borja Jimenez following relegation

Leganes have confirmed that they have parted ways with manager Borja Jimenez, who was out of contract at the end of the season. Los Pepineros saw themselves succumb to relegation on Saturday, despite beating Real Valladolid 3-0, as Espanyol managed to beat Las Palmas.

It was disappointing end to the campaign for Leganes, who managed to beat Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, making it to 40 points, but still narrowly missing out on survival. With a small budget, most had considered that Leganes and Jimenez had done well to come this far.

El C.D. Leganés y Borja Jiménez separan sus caminos. Club y entrenador han decidido, de forma conjunta, poner fin a su relación después de dos temporadas en las que consiguieron el segundo ascenso de la historia del club a @LaLiga. Hoy lunes, a las 17:00h, Jeff Luhnow, Andrés… pic.twitter.com/BGINnf1yo4 — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) May 26, 2025

Leganes announce Borja Jimenez departure

Jimenez was out of contract this summer, and it appears that he was not offered the chance to continue in Segunda. Owner Jeff Luhnow and Director of Football Andres Pardo will give a press conference on Monday afternoon to explain the decision, but they have confirmed that Jimenez will not continue. He himself had noted that he felt his continuity was in doubt during the final weeks of the season.

Taking charge of Leganes at the start of last season, Jimenez guided Leganes to the Segunda title and an unexpected promotion. The 40-year-old former Deportivo La Coruna manager will now be on the hunt for fresh opportunities.

Uncertainty at Leganes was not appreciated by dressing room

Just a few days before the relegation decider this past Saturday, midfielder Renato Tapia gave an alarming interview in which he admitted that some of the work behind the scenes at Leganes had hindered their survival bid. He told Relevo that not everyone had put in the same level of effort.

“Things have happened throughout the season that really haven’t helped us. We’re the players who take to the field, and some more, some less; we’re the ones who are there, we’re the ones who want to be there, the ones who truly know what’s happening within the club. I think that in the end, when it’s all over, many will surely be able to hold their heads high and say that we fought for this, for the shirt, for the badge… and no doubt others won’t be able to say the same.”

“Maybe so [did it damage the team?], I don’t know. We’d have to ask each player individually. I think people see that; they’re not stupid. Rather than leaving it to the imagination of the people and the fans, we have to remember that, in the end, we’re the ones here putting our chests out and trying to get through this situation. Then, I could tell you the rest: one yes and one no, maybe the board, maybe the sporting director who shouldn’t have left, or the player who should have been renewed… I think we’re professionals and we owe it to the team and the club until the end of our contract, and that doesn’t mean it should hinder you from doing what you have to do.”