Kylian Mbappe crowned Golden Boot in record first season at Real Madrid

It might not have been the first season that Kylian Mbappe had dreamed of at Real Madrid, ending up with only the Intercontinental Cup and the European Supercup from the titles available to Los Blancos, but on an individual level, he has put up some impressive statistics. With the end of the majority of the major domestic leagues in Europe, Mbappe was crowned as the European Golden Boot for the 2024-25 season.

Mbappe finished the year with 31 goals in La Liga (in his 34 appearances), despite a poor start, putting him at 62 points, unassailable for his nearest competitors Viktor Gyokeres and Mohamed Salah. The Sporting CP forward was one of just two players to outscore him total, notching 39 times in Portugal, but by virtue of a the lower coefficient (1.5 to 2 in La Liga), he finished with 58.5 points.

The other was Estonian Alex Tamm, who scored 34 goals for Kalju in his native country and Olimpija in Slovenia, but with a coefficient of just 1 point per goal, was some way back in the running. Salah finished with 29 goals (58 points), Robert Lewandowski scored 27 times (54 points), and Harry Kane rounded out the top five with 26 goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (52 points). Evidently, Mbappe finished as the Pichichi in Spain too.

Record season at Real Madrid

Mbappe not only became the player to score the most goals in his debut season at Real Madrid, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, but also just the third player to win the Golden Boot at Real Madrid. The Portuguese did it twice in his career, while Hugo Sanchez also won the award. Despite an underwhelming start, in 2025, Mbappe has been in excellent form. He came within just two of his best ever season, finishing with 42 goals in his 55 appearances, providing four assists too.

The challenge to come for Mbappe

The French forward adapted well to being the most central striker in the second half of the season, pulling wide of central defenders to get on the ball and get shots off. But with a Real Madrid attack somewhat disconnected from the midfield, Xabi Alonso’s big challenge is to find a way to get the best out of both him and Vinicius Junior at the same time.