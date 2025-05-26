Chelsea linked with shock move for Barcelona forward

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati did not get a chance to feature in either of their final two La Liga games, despite nothing being on them for the Blaugrana, and those fixtures potentially being his final occasions in a Barcelona kit. Fati has been strongly linked with a move to Ligue 1, but now a Premier League giant has emerged as a contender.

Fati has barely featured under Hansi Flick, and despite trying to win minutes in the second half of the season, rejecting a January loan move, his frustration has finally told, and he is now willing to leave the club. Over recent days in the Catalan capital, it has been reported that there is a strong chance that he joins AS Monaco on loan this summer, in an attempt to kickstart his career.

Chelsea an option for Ansu Fati

Chelsea have emerged as a surprise candidate for his signature though. Agent Jorge Mendes is back in Barcelona again on Monday, and Cadena Cope have reported that he will meet with the club to discuss the contract renewal of Lamine Yamal again, and Fati’s future. While Monaco remains a strong option, their information, as quoted by Sport, is that Chelsea are also interested in him.

If Barcelona were willing to agree to a minor transfer fee or a contract recision with Fati, then Chelsea would be open to taking a risk on Fati, and seeing if he can extract his talent again. The Catalan giants would prefer to permanently get Fati off their books, feeling that he will not get back to his best in Blaugrana, and his camp are also open to the idea of a contract termination, although a discussion over a pay-off would be tricky.

Ansu Fati’s significant wages

The 22-year-old is reportedly one of Barcelona’s highest-paid players in their squad, despite his diminished role. During his injury nightmares he was handed a fresh deal until 2028, and Barcelona will be on the hook for his wages for another three years. Whether they are willing to let him go on a free probably depends on how much of those three years Fati wants to earn before becoming a free agent.