New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was presented on Monday, promising that his side would try to bring excitement, joy and a sense of pride for Madridistas. Beyond that he gave little away about how his team would be playing, and who would be playing where.

One player that will not be in his long-term plans is Luka Modric, after he bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon. It opens up the question of whether Los Blancos should go for a midfielder in the transfer market, with absence of Toni Kroos still being felt. It is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, but Alonso was vague on his role in the exit of Modric, and whether he wanted a new midfielder.

Jude Bellingham in midfield again

However he will have a new midfielder again in Jude Bellingham, who for the majority of his Real Madrid career has played in a more advanced role. Alonso’s words were taken to mean that he would be a more traditional midfielder for the Basque manager.

“He can be special anywhere because he’s a special player. His eruption is that of an era-defining player for Real Madrid. He’s 21 years old I think and will be fundamental to the club’s future projects. The feeling I get is that he is in a good place and good moment to work with him. I see him as a midfielder. We’ll try to make him as efficient as possible.”

Bellingham’s goalscoring for Real Madrid

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Bellingham tended to crash the box from a deeper role and run beyond the forwards, while defending from the left side of a midfield four. The more advanced role came as a consequence of losing Karim Benzema, and Bellingham’s goalscoring touch became key in an incredible debut season.

Last year he grabbed 23 goals and 13 assists, often leading the way for Los Blancos. This season has been a still impressive 14 goals and 14 assists, but Alonso’s words suggest that even if he does not want to restrict Bellingham’s abilities going forward, he will be asked to do less in the final third, and more in the middle of the pitch.