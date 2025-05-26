Following the announcement of the senior Spain squad by Luis de la Fuente, the squad for the under-21 Euros this summer in Slovakia has also been named. La Rojita are seeking their sixth title in the competition, and manager Santi Denia has selected a squad full of Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Valencia players.

Perhaps the headline is that Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez will do the same as he did last summer, doubling up for the senior team and the under-21 side. Lopez is part of de la Fuente’s selection for the Final Four of the Nations League in Germany, and he will then join up with the under-21s. In contrast, Pau Cubarsi will be given a break after a long season.

Lopez is one of three Barcelona players in the squad, alongside Gerard Martin and Pablo Torre. From the big three, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe is the only other inclusion. Former Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin, recently winning Serie A with Napoli, is also in the side.

Valencia and Real Sociedad dominate under-21 side

The work of Ruben Baraja and Carlos Corberan can be seen through the spine of the side, with four players in the squad, namely Cristhian Mosquera, Cesar Tarrega, Diego Lopez and Javi Guerra in the team. Real Sociedad also have Aitor Fraga, Pablo Marin and Benat Turrientes in the team.

Breakout stars in the Spain squad

A number of the players in the squad have made a name for themselves this season, with Jesus Rodriguez at Real Betis, Raul Moro (Real Valladolid), Roberto Fernandez (Espanyol), Mikel Jauregizar (Athletic Club) and Yeremay Hernandez (Deportivo La Coruna) all making a name for themselves this season, and earning starting roles for the most part. The likes of Juanlu Sanchez, Alberto Moleiro, Kike Salas, Guerra, Fermin and Turrientes are at this point all established La Liga players.

Spain in the group stages

The under-21 Euros consists of 16 sides, and the teams will then go into the quarter-finals based on qualifying from the top two in their four-team groups. Spain do not face an easy task, with Italy, Romania and hosts Slovakia in their group, but they do have terrific pedigree in the competition. Denia has already secured an Olympic gold medal, the under-17 Euros and the under-19 Euros, and will be looking to complete the set. Last time out in 2023, Denia’s side lost 1-0 to England in the final.