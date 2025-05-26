Barcelona reach agreement with Lamine Yamal for new contract

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal have reached an agreement on a new deal for the 17-year-old superstar, according to multiple reports. The teenager has made a rapid rise to the summit of world football, and the Blaugrana now regard him as a cornerstone of their future.

Agent Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona on Monday to discuss various transfer matters with the club, but the contract for Lamine Yamal was at the top of the agenda. It has been talked about publicly since December, but Lamine Yamal has always assured that he is not leaving Barcelona.

Agreement with Lamine Yamal until 2031

According to MD, two or three details remain to be settled after the latest meeting between Mendes and Barcelona President Joan Laporta, who were on good terms. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal will run until 2031, although the initial idea was for the extension go until 2030. Lamine Yamal could sign his deal as early as tomorrow, with the full agreement to be thrashed out imminently.

Remarkably, Lamine Yamal will be just 23 when that deal expires, if indeed it does run until 2031. The contract would come into action in July, when Lamine Yamal turns 18, with underage players restricted to three-year deals. Sport have added that if Lamine Yamal achieves a series of variables, then he will become the best-paid player in the squad.

Lamine Yamal signs his new Barça deal in the next 24h, all set 🔐✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/fdDexu3eBP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2025

Barcelona keen to wrap up contract swiftly

Director of Football Deco had denied reports that the 17-year-old had asked to be the highest-paid player in the squad, but did admit that Paris Saint-Germain had enquired about his availability the previous summer. Previously it had also been explained that Barcelona wanted negotiations wrapped up quickly, so as to avoid any other offers potentially tempting him away from the club. Lamine Yamal will also receive the number 10 shirt once Ansu Fati departs, which is thought to be imminent.