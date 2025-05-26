Barcelona's Ansu Fati runs during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Image via AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, at one time the great hope of the Blaugrana, looks set to leave the club this summer, after a year of little game time under Hansi Flick. The 22-year-old has missed two months of the season through injuries, but was left out of the squad while healthy on a number of occasions this summer.

Fati has grown frustrated with his lack of game time, and will look for an exit either on loan, or permanently, as Barcelona would prefer. Over the weekend he has been strongly linked with a loan move to AS Monaco, but Chelsea also emerged as a surprise option for Fati. That would depend on Fati’s ability to secure an exit at a low price or on a free, terminating his deal with Barcelona.

Breaking: Barcelona want to sign Joan García and make him the starting goalkeeper. @rsalmurri — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 26, 2025

Ansu Fati makes call on future

Agent Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona on Monday to discuss his clients with the Catalan giants, most notably closing in on an agreement for a new long-term contract for Lamine Yamal. Fati’s future was also on the agenda though, and MD report that he has decided that Monaco is the side he wants to join this summer.

Fati feels that the offensive style of football played by Adi Hutter’s side, who try to dominate possession will suit his game well, and the fact they will be in the Champions League next season is also an attraction. It will likely be a loan with an option to buy for Monaco, which Fabrizio Romano has placed at around €20m.

Barcelona targeting a forward this summer

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been cited as Barcelona’s priority this summer, with Marcus Rashford an alternative if they cannot afford him. Pau Victor also looks likely to depart, but it appears his and Fati’s exit are precursors to an arrival if their salary limit permits.