Arsenal pushing hardest for signature of Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has established himself as the star man in their forward line this season, after Los Rojiblancos forked out €75m to sign him from Manchester City, in a deal that could rise to €90m. Less than a year into his time at Atletico though, there are already clubs looking to pry him away.

Despite Atletico remaining confident that they can retain Alvarez, multiple reports last week claimed that his representatives would be holding talks with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool this week. Barcelona are also interested, albeit for next year, but they are cited as perhaps the one offer that Alvarez would listen to.

Arsenal most interested in Julian Alvarez

These reports have been confirmed by Marca, who say that Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in a deal this year. Their information is that Arsenal are pushing hardest for his signature, where former Atletico Sporting Director Andrea Berta is operating. The say his salary is €7m per annum plus €1m in bonuses, but Los Colchoneros will not get involved in an auction if a bigger offer comes in.

Atletico plans for Alvarez

Los Rojiblancos do have plenty working in their favour though. Alvarez is not enthused by the idea of returning to the Premier League, and feels more comfortable in the Spanish capital. On top of that, he is content at the Metropolitano.

🇦🇷🇳🇴 Question: "Do you feel you’ve been unfair to Sorloth this season?" Diego Simeone: "I don’t know… Maybe if I had given him more minutes, he wouldn’t have scored as many goals. That’s the gamble with what could have been. The reality is, with the minutes he got, he scored… pic.twitter.com/t1i0DId7rX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 25, 2025

Atletico also intend to build their side around Alvarez, and will make signings to surround him with talent. Diego Simeone and the club are convinced he is a cornerstone of their future, and one of their primary goals is to keep the Argentine happy.

Who best to surround him with?

One of the questions Simeone and Director of Football Carlos Bucero will have to answer is who to partner him with. Alvarez and Griezmann looked to be a blossoming partnership, but with the Frenchman struggling for form in the second half of the season, a turnaround will be needed to see him return. Simeone has generally preferred to use Alexander Sorloth off the bench, despite him being the most efficient of their forwards, while they have also been linked with a number of forwards for this summer.