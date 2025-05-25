Barcelona have secured a perfect start in their La Liga finale away at rivals Athletic Club with two early goals from Robert Lewandowski.

Hansi Flick backed up his pledge to rotate for the last game of a title winning season but the German coach named his first-choice front three.

Lewandowski through the middle of the Barcelona attack, flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, caused instant problems for the home side.

Athletic Club saw an early goal ruled out for offside before star winger Nico Williams curled a delightful effort just off target.

Lewandowski’s double at Athletic Club

Those missed opportunities provided the perfect chance for Lewandowski to ruthlessly pounce as he cutely dinked home Fermin Lopez’s pass on 15 minutes for his 100th club goal.

Lewandowski with a very cheeky chip! 😍 A lovely finish to put Barcelona into the lead 👏 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/2TqOXZd7S3 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 25, 2025

Lewandowski’s 100th goal for Barcelona pic.twitter.com/HNgrtY4tuL — K (@StopThatXavii) May 25, 2025

Lewandowski headed into the trip to Bilbao six goals behind La Loga Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe, but he instantly doubled his tally in the Basque Country, as he escaped his marker to nod home Raphinha’s corner for his 27th league goal of the campaign.

NONONO DOBLETE DE LEWANDOWSKI NO CREO QUE LO HAGA NO? QUIERE LA BOTA DE ORO pic.twitter.com/MXcg4ejVd9 — Álex (@LxoMessismoFCB) May 25, 2025

A superb start has put Barcelona on course to sign off on the 2024/25 season with a win after a mixed run of form since being confirmed as champions earlier this month.

Lewandowski’s love affair with San Mames

Two early goals for Lewandowski at the Estadio San Mames came as little surprise to the travelling Barcelona fans.

An unfortunate injury at the end of April was the only block to him challenge Mbappe more closely in the top scorer race and he loves facing Athletic Club.

Lewandowski scored at home against the Basque side on his first appearance against them back in 2022.

He followed that up with a goal in last season’s Copa del Rey loss in Bilbao and scored at home against them earlier this season.

Images via Getty Images/One Football