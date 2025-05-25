It was an emotional afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, with Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti saying goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of their respective departures this summer – the midfielder will leave after the Club World Cup, whereas the Italian manager will be on his way with immediate effect.

Real Madrid won 2-0 against Real Sociedad courtesy of two Kylian Mbappe goals, but the main story was Modric and Ancelotti – and also Lucas Vazquez, who will also be leaving after the Club World Cup, although his exit has not yet been made official (but it is taken for granted).

Florentino Perez reacts to Modric, Ancelotti departures

Imagínate el nivel de leyenda que tienes que ser para que tu partida emocione hasta las lágrimas a Florentino Pérez. Luka Modric es un mito.pic.twitter.com/w8SPq8ws88 — – (@miguemdts) May 24, 2025

After the match, Modric and Ancelotti both gave heartfelt speeches to the Bernabeu crowd, after which there was very few dry eyes in the house – and among those to be in tears was Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, as was captured by RMTV cameras.

Modric and Ancelotti both have a close relationship with Perez, so it is no surprise that he was emotional after seeing them at the Santiago Bernabeu for the final time.

Modric and Ancelotti future plans update

Ancelotti’s next destination is already known, with him taking over as head coach of the Brazil national team at the start of June. A deal has been agreed in recent weeks, and he will remain in charge of the Selecao until the 2026 World Cup.

In Modric’s case, there is much more uncertainty. He is likely to not be short on offers this summer, but at this stage, no decision on his next club has been made – which is to be expected considering that he will still be a Real Madrid player until the end of the Club World Cup. He has been linked with a move to the MLS, where he could join the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.