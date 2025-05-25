Serie A giants to offer bold Luka Modric transfer deal

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric will not be short on transfer offers after this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Following a call from the club not to extend his contract for the 2025/26 season, Modric is preparing to bring down the curtain on 13 years in the Spanish capital, but he has no plans to retire.

The 39-year-old has consistently indicated his desire to sign another one-year extension in Madrid, to play past his 40th birthday in September, and lead Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

However the desire for change at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is strong, and Modric will join Carlo Ancelotti in moving on this summer.

As per the small print of his current contract, Modric’s deal will not end in June, and he will captain Real Madrid in the USA – and their involvement could stretch to mid-July.

MLS set opening offer to Modric

Reports from Diario AS indicate clubs from MLS will use the Club World Cup as a starting point to reach out to Modric over a move to North America.

With his focus zoned in on the World Cup in 2026, staying in the USA could be beneficial, if he wants to ensure little disruption in his preparations.

Inter Milan offer Modric final Champions League challenge

Transfer experts Fichajes.net claim a stay in Europe could still be an option with Modric ready to play in the UEFA Champions League for another year.

2025 finalists Inter Milan have reportedly reached out to his representatives following the exit confirmation from Real Madrid.

Simone Inzaghi has made a habit of bringing in experienced players to his squad in recent seasons and Modric would be a significant boost.

No decision will be made from Inter Milan’s side until after the Champions League final with PSG on May 31 and Modric will request to wait until July.