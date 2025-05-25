Robert Lewandowski powers Barcelona to finale win in Bilbao

Barcelona have signed off on their La Liga title winning season with a thrilling 3-0 win away at Athletic Club.

Hansi Flick’s side wrapped up the title weeks ago, as part of a trophy treble with the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup, and he was keen for a positive result in Bilbao.

Robert Lewandowski, flanked by Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, was an instant thorn in the hosts side as the Polish veteran stole the show.

Two quickfire first half goals put Barcelona in command on the night and moved Lewandowski on to 27 league goals for the campaign.

That effectively ended the contest after the restart, with Athletic Club carrying an intermittent threat via Nico Williams, before Dani Olmo slotted home an added time penalty.

Robert Lewandowski’s 2024/25 in numbers

Despite losing out to Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race and the battle for the European Golden Shoe, 2024/25 was still a personal record breaker for Lewandowski.

27 league goals is the highest for the veteran striker as a Barcelona player as he moves on to 101 for the after three seasons in Catalonia.

42 in all competitions is also a high for him in Spain and a reminder of just how deadly he is – despite turning 37 in August.

Hansi Flick’s summer transfer plans

Flick has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after admitting he is interested in summer moves for Premier League pair Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz.

However, contract extensions are a greater priority for the former Bayern Munich boss, with talks ongoing over a renewal for Lamine Yamal.

Flick has also confirmed there will be no major exits from his squad in the coming months with the club prepared to resist offers for Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan sees his release clause cut at the start of June but Flick has big plans for him in 2025/26.

Images via Getty Images/One Football