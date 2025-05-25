Real Madrid have finally made it official that Xabi Alonso is their new head coach, replacing Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti – whose final match in charge was Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Xabi Alonso joins Real Madrid on three-year contract

Less than 24 hours after that match, Real Madrid have confirmed that Alonso will be the club’s next manager. In an official statement, they revealed that the 43-year-old, who leaves Bayer Leverkusen to take up his new post, has signed a three-year contract.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that Xabi Alonso will be the coach of Real Madrid for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028. The 43-year-old Spanish coach returns to the club where he won six titles as a footballer and became a legend of Real Madrid. He comes from Bayer Leverkusen, where he made history by winning the German League, Cup and Super Cup.”

“Tomorrow, Monday, May 26, at 12:30 p.m., Xabi Alonso will be presented as Real Madrid’s new coach at an event that will take place at Real Madrid City.”

First matches in charge will be at Club World Cup

It had been one of football’s worst-kept secrets that Alonso would be Real Madrid’s new manager, and despite Ancelotti revealing it himself earlier in the week, the club waited until Sunday to make the announcement. And it has also confirmed that the Spaniard will lead the team into this summer’s Club World Cup, which they are one of the favourites to win.

Alonso’s appointment is one that is bound to excite Real Madrid supporters, given his exploits at Leverkusen over the last few years. It will be very interesting to see how he gets on at the Santiago Bernabeu, but winning the Club World Cup this summer will endear him to the fans on an almost immediate basis.