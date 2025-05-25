The domestic season may have finished for Real Madrid, but that has not brought an end to their injury problems as they have at least more to deal with in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Brahim Diaz is believed to have suffered an adductor issue during the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, but while Real Madrid await the diagnosis on that one, they have revealed another issue problem – and this one is for Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid confirm Federico Valverde injury problem

As per an official statement (via Marca), Real Madrid have confirmed that Valverde suffered a back injury against La Real.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with lumbosciatalgia. Pending evolution.”

Uruguay international will be fit for Club World Cup

Valverde has been ever-present for Real Madrid since last August, aside from a three-week spell when he was struggling with discomfort. He has been expected to be a very important player for new head coach Xabi Alonso in this summer’s Club World Cup, and fortunately, he should be fine to play in the opener against Al Hilal on the 18th of June.

The report from Marca has stated that Valverde should only be suffering with the injury for about a week, which means that he will be recovered in time to face the Saudi Pro League side at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It will be very interesting to see how Real Madrid line up against Al Hilal, especially as Alonso is expected to adopt the 3-4-3 system that he has used at Bayer Leverkusen over the last few years. Valverde will be an important part of this tactic, especially as his versatility will allow him to operate in multiple positions if needed.