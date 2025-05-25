Stat shows Pedri’s amazing Barcelona transformation in 2024/25

The 2024/25 season has re-established Barcelona star Pedri as one of the world’s leading midfielders with an injury-free campaign.

The Spain international was approaching a crossroads last summer as his talent was showing signs of being irreversibly blocked by injuries.

The Canarian worked tirelessly with the club’s medical staff on a personalised training plan to build strength in key areas and maintain the level needed to avoid injury.

The hard work from all sides has paid off and Pedri is himself in the running for the Ballon d’Or.

Pedri: 2025 Ballon d’Or

Pedri won the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy double in 2021 with teammates Gavi and Lamine Yamal winning the latter in the following years.

His place as the heartbeat of Hansi Flick’s engine room means he is in the conversation for the main award later this year.

The shortlist is expected to be dominated by Barcelona players alongside Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool hot shot Mohamed Salah.

Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are all expected to be in the top 10 and Barcelona’s No.8 will have no shortage of backers in the voting.

Pedri: Barcelona’s marathon man in 2024/25

A start in Barcelona’s final game of the season – a 3-0 La Liga win at Athletic Club – means Pedri has featured in 59 of Barcelona’s 60 games across all competitions.

That is the highest one-season total of his Barcelona career and the No.1 in Flick’s ranks in 2024/25.

He also started more games than any other player for Flick, with 56, compared to Raphinha on 52.

The Tenerife-born star completed 90 minutes [or more] 50 times with Raphinha on 51.

The duo were vital throughout the campaign with Raphinha just edging him out in the minutes played race with 4650 compared to 4619.

Pedri is set to join up for Spain duty for the UEFA Nations League next month before an extended summer break.