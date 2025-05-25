Hansi Flick ‘happy’ for Xabi Alonso challenge in 2025/26

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has welcomed Xabi Alonso back to La Liga as he prepares to take charge at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are ready for a summer of changes with Carlo Ancelotti already moving on to take charge of the Brazil national team.

Alonso will be immediately installed as his replacement – wwith an official unveiling confirmed for May 26 – as the former Spain international signs a three-year deal back in Madrid.

The incoming FIFA Club World Cup is Alonso’s first test and he faces a challenge against Flick.

Flick won all four El Clasico meetings with Ancelotti in 2024/25, with two in La Liga, plus the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup finals, as a show of power from the German coach.

He ends the campaign with three major trophies and Alonso has everything ahead of him to try and change the narrative.

Hansi Flick’s message for Xabi Alonso

As Barcelona signed off on the 2024/25 season with a 3-0 La Liga win at Athletic Club, Flick had a message for the new man in charge in Madrid.

“It’s no surprise [to see him in Madrid]. I know him. I’ve spoken with him. I know his philosophy, and we’ve seen the success he’s achieved in Germany,” as per quotes from Marca.

“His level at Bayer Leverkusen has been very good. He’s improved the level of many players. I like seeing him here.”

Flick’s friendliness towards Alonso will be tested right from the off next season.

Flick v Alonso: When is the first El Clasico in 2025/26

With Barcelona not in the Club World Cup, there will be no summer showdown, unless a change is made to preseason plans.

La Liga will announce their fixture plans in July with the new campaign starting in mid-August.

The pair never met in Bundesliga opposition, with Flick leaving Bayern Munich before Alonso arrived at Leverkusen, and their crossover focuses on his time with the Germany team.