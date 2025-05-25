Five players set for final Barcelona appearance during Athletic Club fixture

Barcelona's Ansu Fati runs during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and FC Barcelona at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Image via AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona take on Athletic Club on Sunday in their final match of the 2024-25 season, which has been a successful one. A domestic treble has already been sewn up, and with little to play for at San Mames, there should be an element of freedom for the La Liga champions.

It will be emotional occasion in Bilbao due to long-serving Athletic captain Oscar de Marcos making his final appearance before retirement, and there are also Barcelona players that could be wearing the Blaugrana jersey for the final time too, with some expected to depart during the summer transfer window.

Two players almost guaranteed to depart this summer

As per Sport, there are five players that could be make their final appearance for Barcelona against Athletic on Sunday. Two of those are certainties to leave, meaning that it will be an emotional occasion for them – and they are Inaki Pena and Ansu Fati. The goalkeeper is not counted on by Hansi Flick, while Fati is closing in on a loan move to Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Three more could join them at the Barcelona exit door

Pena may not be the only goalkeeper to leave Barcelona this summer, as there are doubts about Wojciech Szczesny’s continuity. The club are very keen for him to sign a contract extension, but as of yet, he has yet to make a decision – if he does decide against it, he will return to retirement.

Pablo Torre is another player that could leave Barcelona, having found minutes hard to come by this season – despite a number of promising performances when he has played. On top of this, he is only contracted until 2026, so the Catalans may decide to cash in now.

The final player that could be making a final Barcelona appearance at San Mames is Pau Victor, who is another that has struggled for minutes this season. There is interest in the young striker, who is reportedly keen to move on.