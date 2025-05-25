“No problem” – Barcelona target’s father confirms transfer dream

Barcelona are hoping to be able to make signings this summer, and if they can, there is a clear priority target that has been identified: Luis Diaz.

It is no secret that Diaz is the player that Barcelona sporting director Deco wants to sign during the summer transfer window, and recent developments mean that there is a greater chance for a deal to be done.

Luis Diaz’s father reveals Barcelona dream

And if a deal can be agreed with Liverpool, there would surely be no problems with personal terms. That is because Diaz has been revealed to be a boyhood Barcelona fan, as his father revealed in an interview with Win Sports (via Sport).

“It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona supporter and that it would be his dream if he arrived at Barcelona. But, until this moment, thank Porto and Liverpool for the welcome with Luis and the way they received him. He is a player who has an easy time earning things because of his way of being, his humility, his work. He gives himself, he is a very disciplined player – thank God.

“If there are chances for Lucho to arrive at Barcelona, he would have no problem. Because it is an elite team and is among the first in the world.”

Barcelona have idea in mind for Diaz’s arrival

Barcelona are hoping to sign Diaz, but any deal will depend on whether enough funds can be raised to appease Liverpool. And there is a certain expectation that this can be done, with Hansi Flick reportedly preparing for the Colombia international to join his squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are able to sign Diaz this summer, but if so, it would cost a fair amount.