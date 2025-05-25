Barcelona captain sends message to Femeni players after Champions League final defeat

Both Barcelona men’s and women’s teams endured heartbreak in this season’s Champions League, and especially the latter. On Saturday, they fell to an unexpected 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the final, which denied them the chance to become European champions again.

There was a lot of disappointment among the players in Pere Romeu’s side as they missed out on winning the 2024-25 Women’s Champions League, but from within Barcelona, there was also a lot of pride.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen offers support to Barcelona Femeni

And that feeling was made clear by Barcelona men’s captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who took to Instagram to send a message to the Femeni players after their Champions League final defeat to Arsenal, as per MD.

“It’s not the ending we all expected, but the path you’ve made has been fantastic. We are proud of this team. The best is yet to come.”

Aitana Bonmati reacts to Champions League final defeat

Barcelona Femeni superstar Aitana Bonmati, who is the current Ballon d’Or holder, also reacted to the Arsenal defeat in her own post on social media (via MD).

“It’s difficult to accept days like yesterday when we work all season. However, we have shown on numerous occasions that we come back with the same ambition and desire to be better. And this time it will be no different. We will give everything to return to our highest level.

“I don’t want to forget about you. Thank you Barça, family and friends, for always accompanying and supporting us. I am also sorry for you, for your unconditional support and for not being able to lift the fourth in Lisbon.”

It has still been a good season for Barcelona Femeni despite their disappointment in the Women’s Champions League – and it is not yet over. They have already won Liga F, and in two weeks, they will face Atletico Madrid in the Copa de la Reina final.