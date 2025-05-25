Confirmed: Barcelona to rival Arsenal for €25m La Liga standout

Barcelona are keen to sign a new left winger this summer, but they have now identified a second position to address during the transfer window – and it is that will see them go for a player from their rivals.

Barcelona will not have too much money to spend due to their well-documented financial problems, but if they can move on players early in the summer, it would give them a greater chance of signing a new left and goalkeeper, which is the other player that sporting director Deco will address.

Wojciech Szczesny and Inaki Pena could both depart this summer, and that would leave Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Barcelona’s only senior goalkeeper. And the Germany international has not performed at a good level in recent years, which is why there is a desire to sign a new goalkeeper.

Barcelona will make attempt to sign Joan Garcia this summer

And according to MD, the player that has been identified by Barcelona as their top ‘keeper target is Joan Garcia.

Garcia has just concluded an excellent individual season, his first in La Liga. He singled-handedly won points for Espanyol on numerous occasions, and as a result, many clubs from across Europe – including the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United – have taken an interest in his services.

Barcelona deem asking price to be good value

Barcelona also have good reports of Garcia, and with his release clause being only €25m, it has been decided between Hansi Flick and Deco that a move will be made – and it will be done in the coming days, according to the report.

There is no doubt that Garcia would be a top signing for Barcelona, and he is more than capable of dethroning Ter Stegen as the number one goalkeeper if he does make the move across the city. But it won’t be easy to sign an Espanyol player, given the rivalry that exists between the two clubs.