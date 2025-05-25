Barcelona need to sell this summer in order to bring in their desired signings, and there is chance for a major departure. Ronald Araujo could go, as could Frenkie de Jong – despite the fact that he has appeared destined to remain in Catalonia for at least one more season.

De Jong is out of contract in 2026, and as such, Barcelona have made moves to agree a new deal to ensure that he cannot leave for free at the end of the season. But despite previous optimism, things are not looking so clear now.

Frenkie de Jong contract situation has stagnated

As reported by Relevo, there has been no movement on de Jong’s contract situation of late. And as a result, there are now more chances for him to leave Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are not actively looking to sell de Jong, but they are open to a deal if it is favourable in a financial sense. And there is chances for this to happen, with the report noting that there are several clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

Barcelona prepared to overrule Hansi Flick with possible sale

Things with de Jong had looked promising due to his resurgence in 2025, with him having established himself as a regular starter again. Hansi Flick has been delighted with the Netherlands international, but despite the fact that he would not welcome a sale, Barcelona are prepared to overrule their manager if a good offer arrives.

It will be very interesting to see how things play out with de Jong over the summer. If he does not sign a new contract in the next couple of months, the chances of him leaving on a free in 2026 would increase significantly. And this possibility is one that would be a disaster for the La Liga champions.