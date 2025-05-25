Atletico Madrid star reveals ‘little details’ which cost La Liga title

Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has opened up on how the club failed to fight for the La Liga title in his debut season.

Los Rojiblancos signed off on the 2024/25 campaign with a dominant 4-0 win away at Girona as Alexander Sorloth netted a hat trick in Catalonia.

That means Sorloth ends as Atletico Madrid’s top La Liga scorer, with 20 goals, but Alvarez tops the overall charts with 29 in all competitions.

The Argentina international has enjoyed a superb first year in Madrid on a personal level with the club ready to reject any chance of a summer return to the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid: Third again

From 2012/13 onwards, third place has been Diego Simeone’s most consistent finishing place, ending up there eight times, including in 2024/25.

Despite his impressive haul of trophies in Madrid, this season kept up a pattern, as Real Madrid and Barcelona battled for the title – and Atletico Madrid failed to keep pace.

Simeone passionately rejected talk of his team being way behind the El Clasico pair in the title race but the final rankings put them eight points behind Real Madrid in second spot.

Alvarez’s ‘small details’ in Atletico Madrid’s La Liga title slip

Alvarez was pragmatic in his assessment of the season and admitted trophies were the only thing missing as small details were the difference.

“Titles, that’s all we were missing; we missed out due to small things. We need to go away and think about what we need to improve on. There are always things we can do better as a team,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

Alvarez and the rest of Simeone’s squad will take a break in the coming weeks before flying to the USA for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Atletico Madrid have been drawn in Group B alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.