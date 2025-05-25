Atletico Madrid are looking to spend big again this summer, but to do so, they may need to make one or more significant sale. And in recent weeks, it has emerged that a possible candidate to fall into this category is Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez has had an excellent first season at Atleti. He struggled early on after his big-money move from Manchester City last summer, but in the end, he ended the campaign on 29 goals across all competitions – with 17 of these coming in La Liga.

And his efforts in the Rojiblanco jersey have seen clubs across Europe register an interest in signing him. A number of elite clubs are reportedly planning to meet with his agent, while there has also been links to Barcelona, whom Alvarez would reportedly be willing to join.

Atletico Madrid won’t consider summer offers for Alvarez

Despite this, Atleti are clear that Alvarez will not leave during the summer transfer window. As per Sport, the club are not planning to consider any approaches for the Argentina international, whom they consider to be their prized attacker.

This stance is favourable for Barcelona

However, the report notes that this stance is only for the upcoming summer transfer window, which suggests that Atleti could be more open to a sale in 2026. And this would be good news for Barcelona, as they had no intention of making a move this summer – this is because they are not looking to replace Robert Lewandowski until the end of next season.

It would be a major blow for Atleti to part ways with Alvarez this summer, given the form that he showed during the 2024-25 season. He will be the pillar of the attack for Diego Simeone going forward, and Los Colchoneros will hope that this is the case for many years to come.