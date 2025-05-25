Athletic Club 3-0 Barcelona ratings: Lewandowski fires ruthless reminder

Barcelona have rounded off the 2024/25 season with a ruthless 3-0 La Liga win on the road at rivals Athletic Club.

Player ratings

Inaki Pena – 7

Stepped up with some important saves as Hansi Flick fulfilled his promise to offer the third-choice stopper what could be a farewell appearance.

Eric Garcia – 7

Continued to show positive signs when played out of position at right back.

Ronald Araujo – 7

Had a few shaky moments up against the physicality of the hosts attack but he retains his manager’s faith for next season.

Pau Cubarsi – 7

Paired with Araujo instead of Inigo Martinez and did not put a foot wrong for most of the game.

Alejandro Balde – 7

offers more natural width and willingness to burst forward than Gerard Martin and will continue as first-choice at left back next season.

Gavi – 8

Showed that bite and energy which Barcelona fans love and was happy to throw himself into challenges as the hosts looked to battle their way back into the game.

Pedri – 7

A quiet night overall for Flick’s main man in midfield, he will benefit from a tournament-free summer, but make no mistake…he’s been the heartbeat of the team this season.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Another star who was not at their brightest in Bilbao, and looks somewhat ready for the incoming break, tested Unai Simon in the second half but could not find a goal.

Fermin Lopez – 8

A clever pass to set up Robert Lewandowski’s opening goal, and demonstrated that calmness in behind the attack, to great effect.

Raphinha – 7

Supplied the corner for Lewandowski to nod home his second goal and ends an incredible campaign as a superstar.

Robert Lewandowski – 9

In case there was any doubting him, Lewandowski will keep on scoring goals, whatever his age. Two textbook finished secured the result before Dani Olmo’s added time penalty off the bench.