Real Madrid have little to play for against Real Sociedad, but Kylian Mbappe – and he has now done what he needs to do by scoring the opening goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It is an emotional afternoon at the Bernabeu, with Carlo Ancelotti managing his final match as Real Madrid manager and Luka Modric making his final home appearance. And so far, it is set to be a happy day too, with Los Blancos taking the lead just before half time.

Pablo Marin was punished for handball inside the penalty area, and although Kylian Mbappe saw his spot-kick saved by La Real goalkeeper Unai Marrero, he scored the rebound.

⚡GOAL: KYLIAN MBAPPÉ SCORES THE OPENER FOR REAL MADRID FROM REBOUND OF HIS MISSED PENALTY!!! 🇪🇸 Real Madrid 1-0 Real Sociedad pic.twitter.com/Rd5HaRmbEX — Haki FC (@thehakifc) May 24, 2025

That goal takes Mbappe to 30 in La Liga, and in the process, he has now leapfrogged Viktor Gyokeres to take the lead in the European Golden Boot race. On top of this, there should be absolutely no doubt that he will be claiming the Pichchi Trophy, which is an impressive feat in his first season at Real Madrid.