The uncertainty at Sevilla continues to cast a cloud over the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with several issues up in the air. One of the few things that did seem done, could well be undone in the coming months. Namely, the signing of Alfon Gonzalez.

The Celta Vigo forward has enjoyed a fine year for the Galician side, scoring eight times and assisting five goals in his 28 appearances, despite only 16 of them being starts. Celta did not manage to lock down Alfon into a new contract though, and as per Marca, he has agreed terms to join Sevilla this summer on a free.

Release clause could see Alfon exit Sevilla

Alfon had interest from elsewhere though, and with his new contract containing a release clause of just €5m, there are sides interested in activating it this same summer. The same outlet say he has interest from Italian trio Como, Fiorentina and Sassuolo, while in Spain, Villarreal are also interested in his signature ahead of their Champions League campaign.

Managerial uncertainty at Sevilla

There are a number of major decisions yet to be taken at Sevilla, as they search for the replacement for Joaquin Caparros, who arrived on an interim basis. Jose Bordalas has been named as one of Sevilla’s top targets, and the Getafe manager is considering his future. Meanwhile departing Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil is also a leading candidate. There is still no guarantee over Sporting Director Victor Orta’s future either, with his job potentially on the line.

Another tricky summer ahead?

Sevilla have been through several difficult summers, falling from the Champions League to being without European football, and suffering all the financial consequences that come with it. Star men Dodi Lukebakio and Loic Bade are prime candidates to cover financial shortfalls, but the uncertainty will not help when trying to recruit either.