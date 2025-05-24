Real Madrid rounded out their 2024-25 La Liga campaign with a comfortable victory over Real Sociedad on an emotional afternoon at the Santiago Bernabeu. Here’s how Los Blancos’ players faired.

Player ratings

Andriy Lunin – 6

Shaky at times, but made a big save to deny Sergio Gomez in the first half. Aside from that, he had little to do.

Lucas Vazquez – 7

Good going forward in his final Santiago Bernabeu appearance. He was taken off in the second half to a standing ovation.

Raul Asencio – 7

As usual, he was solid in defence. On the rare occasions that La Real came forward, he did well.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Similar to Asencio. He has struggled in central defence this season, but he had little to do against La Real.

Fran Garcia – 7

Good going forward, and linked well with his teammates on what could be his final appearance at the Bernabeu for Real Madrid.

Luka Modric – 9

40 in September, and he still controls matches at the highest level. It was another accomplished performance from the Croatian in his final Bernabeu appearance.

Federico Valverde – 7

He has been shaky in midfield at times over the last few months, but he was solid on this occasion.

Dani Ceballos – 7

Controlled the midfield alongside Modric and Valverde. He has been good in the second half of the season, and that form can now be taken into the Club World Cup.

Arda Guler – 8

Another solid performance from Guler, who continues to increase his stock within Real Madrid.

Brahim Diaz – 6

A quiet performance from Brahim, who was forced off in the second half with an injury.

Kylian Mbappe – 8

He got the goal he needed to take the lead in the European Golden Boot race, and another came late on. 31 La Liga goals in his first season is a very good return.

Substitutes

Vinicius Junior – 7

Looked good during his cameo, and gave the assist from Mbappe’s second.

Jesus Vallejo – 6

Had little to do after coming on for his final appearance as a Real Madrid player.

Gonzalo – 6

Struggled to make an impact.

Chema – 6

Came on late for Modric.