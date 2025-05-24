Real Madrid have finished a disappointing 2024-25 La Liga season on a high, winning 2-0 against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti, managing his final match as Real Madrid head coach before taking over the Brazil national team, started with Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric in their final home matches for Los Blancos. That was the focus, as was Kylian Mbappe’s hunt for the European Golden Boot, which turned out to be a success.

Kylian Mbappe opens the scoring in the first half

It was a frustrating first half for Mbappe, who was denied by La Real goalkeeper Unai Marrero on multiple occasions. But just before the interval, he got the goal needed to take him ahead of Viktor Gyokeres at the top of the European Golden Boot standings after scoring the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Mbappe adds his second late on to extend goalscoring lead

The second half was also routine for Real Madrid, with La Real happy to sit off and invite pressure. An emotional Lucas was taken off just after the hour mark, and on 83 minutes, the victory was made safe by Mbappe, who fired home from inside the penalty area after being played in by Vinicius Junior.

Modric was then taken off to a rapturous reception – and a guard of honour from both players. He was greeted by a number of his current and former players, including ex-midfield partner Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

It has not been a good season for Real Madrid, but it was a nice final day as they celebrated Modric, Lucas and Ancelotti. The former pair have not played their for the last time in the white jersey yet as they will both be involved at the Club World Cup, but for Ancelotti, it is his final bow – he leaves after this match to become the new Brazil head coach.