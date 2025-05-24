“Unforgettable story” – Luka Modric, Carlo Ancelotti speak on final Santiago Bernabeu appearance

Real Madrid won 2-0 against Real Sociedad on Sunday, but the big story was the farewells of Luka Modric and Carlo Ancelotti. Both are moving on, with Ancelotti leaving now and Modric after this summer’s Club World Cup.

Luka Modric looks back on stellar Real Madrid career

It was emotional both during and after the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, and post-match, both made speeches to the home crowd. As per Diario AS, Modric went first.

“The time has come that I never wanted to come. It’s been a long journey. Thank you to the club, to president Florentino Pérez. To all the coaches, my teammates and all the people who helped me all this time. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.

“To my family, without them all this would not be possible. It’s difficult… We have won a lot. We have had wonderful moments. But the biggest trophy I’ve ever won is your love. Your love. I have no words to thank you for everything you have given me. I want to say a phrase that I have seen and I like a lot: ‘Don’t cry because it ended, smile because it happened’. Hala Madrid and nothing else.”

Carlo Ancelotti reflects on memorable second spell in charge

Ancelotti was up after, and he reflected across the highs of his second spell in charge of Real Madrid.

“I don’t think it’s that easy to talk today. It has been an honour and a pleasure to coach this club, this team. First, I would like to thank my dear president, Florentino Pérez. It has been a wonderful experience, thank you for these moments. It was wonderful to live it with you.

“It’s an unforgettable story. No one can forget Benzema’s hat-trick against PSG, nor Rodrygo’s two goals against Manchester City, nor Modric’s assist. No one can forget Joselu’s two goals. Nor can I forget every day I have spent here. And I will conclude with nothing but Hala Madrid. I love you all with all my heart.”