Real Madrid legend to nudged towards exit as Brazilian forward to return

Real Madrid’s entire managerial structure is set for a shake-up this summer, which will reverberate down through the youth ranks. Departing Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Xabi Alonso will replace him, but there is plenty of movement below the top job too.

The primary news is that Raul Gonzalez will leave the club again after six years. Taking over initially as under-19s coach, before spending five seasons as Real Madrid Castilla manager, and guiding the side to several play-off entries, although never quite reaching Segunda. It appears to be a decision taken by Raul, but the fact he is missing out on the senior job for a third time was the nail in the coffin for his time at the club, which he leaves bitterly disappointed say Relevo.

Alvaro Arbeloa to move up the ladder

There has been some suggestion in recent years that under-19s coach Alvaro Arbeloa has more of President Florentino Perez’s ear, and he will take over the Castilla side from Raul this summer. He is said to have a strong relationship with former teammate Alonso too, something that could help the pathway between La Fabrica and the Real Madrid first team.

Julio Baptista to return to Real Madrid

Although they do not state what role he will have, Marca have announced that Brazilian forward Julio Baptista will take over a coaching role in the academy. Baptista has so far started his coaching career at Real Valladolid, taking over first their under-19s and then their Promesas side.

Further changes expected at Real Madrid C

Relevo continue on to say that the under-19 team left by Arbeloa could be taken over by women’s head coach Alberto Toril. Ex-Espanyol forward Sergio Garcia, currently coaching Damm is another candidate.

The headline news is undoubtedly Raul’s exit though, who has been linked with a series of jobs in the past, but has either missed out, or decided not to accept offers. Raul continues to have a strong reputation in Germany from his time at Schalke.