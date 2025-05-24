Real Madrid will start a new era this summer, but one of the big moves that could be made involves Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be interested in signing him.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Rodrygo, although the final decision will come down to new manager Xabi Alonso. But in the meantime, they are believed to have dropped his asking price, which is good news for those clubs keen on agreeing a summer deal.

At the moment, Arsenal are at the front of the queue. And while the Champions League semi-finalists are showing lots of interest, that may not turn into a successful bid to sign the Brazil international.

Arsenal-Rodrygo talks reveal wage demand disparity

As reported by Florian Plettenburg, Arsenal have held talks with Rodrygo’s representatives in recent days, but these discussions were not overly successful. The Premier League are currently not prepared to meet the Real Madrid man’s wage demands, which are said to be €10m per season.

As a result of this, a deal has now been thrown into doubt. And it would be no surprise to see Arsenal move on to different targets, one of whom is believed to be Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams.

🚨🛑 A move involving #Rodrygo and Arsenal is proving to be very complicated. There have been new talks in recent hours. The biggest issue is his wage demands, reportedly around €10 million net per year. Arsenal are not prepared to go that far. Rodrygo is willing to leave… pic.twitter.com/8fHqAbBEII — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2025

Wage demands will make it tough for Rodrygo to leave

Outside of clubs in Saudi Arabia, there are bound to be very few that would be happy to pay Rodrygo €10m a season. And as such, it is more likely that he remains at Real Madrid for at least one more season – especially if he decides against lowering his demands.

It remains to be seen whether Rodrygo does leave Real Madrid this summer, but if so, his final match in the white jersey on home soil will be Saturday’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad.