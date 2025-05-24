Rayo Vallecano end 24-year wait for European return alongside Celta Vigo

The final La Liga European spots have been confirmed for the 2025/26 season with a historical return for Rayo Vallecano.

With the UEFA Champions League spots already sealed via a closed top five, the race to join Real Betis went down to the final weekend, with Rayo, Celta Vigo and Osasuna battling it out.

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey triumph meant whoever finished seventh would join sixth-place Real Betis in the Europa League with eight spot landing in the Conference League.

On a night of huge importance, Rayo got over the line at home to Mallorca to finish eighth, and bring European action back to Vallecas for the first time since 2001.

Rayo back on the European stage

The nerves were jangling all night in Vallecas as Alvaro Garcia and Unai Lopez were both thwarted before the break.

That pattern of chances created – but not taken by the home team – continued after the restart, as the home fans held their breath.

A drab 0-0 draw triggered celebrations in the stands and a return to continental action for the first time since reaching the UEFA Cup quarter finals over two decades ago.

Rayo have done it! pic.twitter.com/Z2T1PRTvDR — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) May 24, 2025

Celta pass Getafe test to secure Europa League spot

A tricky trip to Getafe is not how Celta Vigo would have wanted the final day to look but the Galicians showed grit to achieve their Europa League goal.

Borja Mayoral’s early goal threatened to change the narrative for the visitors, but his namesake Borja Iglesias quickly levelled, to get Celta on terms.

🐼 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐀 𝐀𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐄. ¡Un gol de Borja Iglesias está metiendo al Celta virtualmente en Europa League! ⚽️🟧 EN DIRECTO #GetafeCelta en #OrangeTV#LALIGAEASPORTS #TodoElFutbolEnOrangeTV pic.twitter.com/eE3CM3Qj5w — Orange Fútbol (@OrangeFutbol_ES) May 24, 2025

It was fitting that club icon Iago Aspas clinched a 2-1 win late on, and with it, a return to the Europa League for the first time since reaching the semi finals in 2016/17.

With Celta and Rayo fans now ready to dig out the passports for next season, the team to lose out on the final weekend was Osasuna, who the end the campaign in 9th after a draw at Alaves.

