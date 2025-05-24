Real Madrid round out their 2024-25 La Liga season on Saturday as they host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. And it promises to be an emotional occasion, with two club legends making their final bow in front of the home supporters.

Carlo Ancelotti will be leaving Real Madrid following Saturday’s match, as was confirmed earlier this week. Meanwhile, Luka Modric will also be moving on, although he will not leave until after this summer’s Club World Cup in the United States. Nevertheless, both men will be honoured against La Real.

Real Madrid to make 2/3 changes for final La Liga fixture

Ancelotti’s final team selection as Real Madrid manager will see Modric start in his final Bernabeu match, as per Diario AS. The Italian could change goalkeeper, while there is also expected to be returns for Lucas Vazquez – who is also expected to be making his last Bernabeu appearance as a Los Blancos player – and Vinicius Junior.

Real Sociedad planning alterations in defence

It will also be an emotional day for Imanol Alguacil, who manages his final match as Real Sociedad manager ahead of his departure in the summer. He is expected to make three changes from the side that defeated Girona last weekend, with Jon Aramburu, Jon Martin and Aihen Munoz set to start. Martin Zubimendi is also in line to start in his expected final appearance for the club ahead of moving to Arsenal.

There is nothing for either club to play for in this match, with the only thing on the line being Kylian Mbappe’s push for the Pichchi Trophy – and the European Golden Boot. One goal would ensure that the Real Madrid man overtakes Viktor Gyokeres to almost certainly claim the honour, and finding the back of the net again would also increase the gap between himself and Robert Lewandowski, who currently trails him by four in the Pichchi race.