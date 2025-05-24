Luka Modric reveals ‘best ever’ Real Madrid game in emotional farewell

Luka Modric has waved goodbye to the Real Madrid fans at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the final time.

The veteran midfielder has confirmed he will leave the club after this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup after 13 years in the Spanish capital.

Despite looking set to sign another one-year extension with Los Blancos, the call has been made to move him on, and the USA tournament will be his swansong.

Rumours over Modric’s next move continue to circulate but the Croatian international is not planning to retire until after the 2026 World Cup.

Modric’s Real Madrid goodbye message

Emotions ran high as Modric was embraced by his former midfield partner Toni Kroos after being replaced in the closing minutes of Real Madrid’s 2-0 season finale win over Real Sociedad.

Modric and departing boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the crowd after the game as the Los Blancos skipper thanked his adoring supporters for their backing throughout his career.

“The time has come that I never wanted to come. It’s been a long journey. Thank you to the club, to president Florentino Pérez. To all the coaches, my teammates and all the people who helped me all this time. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.”

Modric: ‘PSG fightback is the best’

As part of his post-match interview, Modric was also asked to single out his best game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite being central to so many famous nights in Madrid, Modric was clear in his pick of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti’s side lost 1-0 in the first game, via a late winner from Kylian Mbappe, but they rallied in Madrid.

Karim Benzema’s hat trick turned the game on it’s head – and despite Ancelotti referencing Modric’s incredible assist in the semi final fightback against Manchester City – PSG is the one for the 39-year-old.

“My favourite memory at the Bernabeu? I have to say the PSG game [in 2022]. Before it, I said, if we win tonight… we win the Champions League and that’s what happened,” as per Marca.