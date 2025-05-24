La Liga star drops exit hint as Premier League duo launch offers

Espanyol goal keeper Joan Garcia has dropped his clearest hint yet that he expects to move on this summer.

The former Spain U21 international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League in the coming months after a superb campaign in Catalonia.

Garcia has played a vital role throughout the season and his side secured their La Liga survival from relegation after a final day win over Las Palmas.

Safety assured means the pressure is released on Garcia’s position as his €25m release clause becomes active.

The 24-year-old offered a clear update after the Las Palmas victory and he is expected to make a future decision in the coming weeks.

Joan Garcia’s ‘pride’ ahead of Espanyol exit

The club remain determined to secure his full release fee but Garcia admitted he can walk away with his head held high.

“Everyone knows a little about the situation I’m in and the situation the club is in. Whatever happens, if I leave, I’ll be proud to leave the team still in La Liga,” as per reports from Relevo.

“I hope my family can continue coming to the stadium with a team in the top-flight and I hope that continues for many years.”

Premier League pair prepare Garcia bids

Arsenal’s rumoured €12m bid for Garcia was rejected by Espanyol last summer but it is not clear if the Gunners will make another offer for him in 2025.

Newcastle United could also make an approach, but the current favourites are expected to be Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, with Emi Martinez potentially moving on.

Garcia’s clause could also rise to €30m this summer if he is called up for Spain duty in UEFA Nations League final series.

He won gold at the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024 and Luis de la Fuente has scouted him several times this season.