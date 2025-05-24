La Liga MD38 guide: What teams still have something to play for?

The 2024-25 La Liga season comes to a close this weekend, and while many teams have little to play for after last weekend’s results, there are some with lots on the line. And those sides are all in action over the course of Saturday.

Espanyol and Leganes face off in relegation battle

At 6.30pm CEST, the two teams involved in the battle to avoid finishing in the final relegation place will play their respective matches. Espanyol host already-relegated Leganes at the RCDE stadium, while Leganes take on the other team that will be playing in the Segunda Division next season: Real Valladolid.

For Espanyol, it is simple: they must win. Leganes should easily defeat Valladolid at Butarque, and if they do, they’ll move on to 40 points. Los Pericos are currently on 39, so a victory of their own is needed as a draw would not be enough – because Leganes have the better head-to-head record.

🇪🇺

Getafe v Celta (7th, 52 points, UEL spot)

Rayo v Mallorca (8th, 51 points, Conference spot)

Alaves v Osasuna (9th, 51 points) 📉

Espanyol v Las Palmas (17th, 39 points)

Leganés v Valladolid (18th, 37 points) None of the sides these teams are playing have anything on it. — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 18, 2025

Three teams in the hunt for two European places

Things are more complicated in the race for the final European places in La Liga, which are being contested by three teams: Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano and Osasuna.

Celta travel to goal-shy Getafe, Rayo host Mallorca, while Osasuna take on Alaves at Mendizorroza (all matches kick off at 9pm CEST). None of their opponents have anything to play for, which is a disadvantage for Los Rojillos given that they currently sit outside of the top eight.

Celta know that a win at the Coliseum ensures that they will compete in next season’s Europa League. For Rayo, three points will also guarantee that European football is played at Vallecas – at a minimum, it will be the UEFA Conference League, but a Celta slip-up would see them go up a competition.

Osasuna can only win and hope that at least one of the other two clubs fails to win. A draw would not be good enough, as defeats for Celta (unless by six or more goals) and Rayo would still be enough for them to qualify due to their respective head-to-head records.