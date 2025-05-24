Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has offered a key transfer update amid rumours one of his defensive mainstays could leave this summer.

Ahead of the season finale against Athletic Club, a relaxed Flick answered questions on the futures of several players, going into the summer break.

Flick reiterated his confidence in sporting director Deco as the former Portugal international continues contract extension talks with Lamine Yamal.

The former Bayern Munich head coach was less assured on Ansu Fati’s next step with the Spain international linked with a departure to AS Monaco.

However, one player Flick will be counting on in 2025/26 is Ronald Araujo, despite being tipped for a Premier League move.

Flick ends Ronald Araujo exit rumours

Rumours of Araujo leaving have grown in recent weeks following a mixed run to the end of the campaign for the Uruguayan.

His release clause drops significantly for the first week of June and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on his status in Catalonia.

Flick acknowledged his game time has been reduced in 2024/25 with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez excelling as the first choice partnership.

Flick backs Araujo to bounce back at Barcelona

That situation could change next season, with Martinez not getting any younger, and Flick is confident Araujo still has a role to play in his plans.

“He’ll stay, he has a contract. He’ll stay. I have 100% confidence in him. It’s been a tough season for him. It hasn’t been easy,” as per quotes from Relevo.

“Cubarsí and Iñigo had a fantastic season, it hasn’t been easy for Araujo to come in and show his quality, but I have a lot of confidence, and he’ll definitely improve when the new season starts.”

Ahead of the trip to Bilbao, Araujo has only made 10 league starts this season, with Cubarsi and Martinez racking up 28 each.