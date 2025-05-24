Dani Raba
Espanyol snatch survival as Leganes suffer La Liga relegation

The final Saturday of the 2024/25 La Liga season saw two crunch relegation battles settle the final drop spot.

In a huge double header, the bottom four sides faced each other as Espanyol hosted Las Palmas and Leganes welcomed Real Valladolid to the capital.

The fates of the two away sides had already been sealed before kick off with Espanyol just one point above Leganes going into the game.

Both teams kept their side of the bargain, with the wins they needed to stand a chance of survival, but a controversial win in Catalonia saw Espanyol dodge relegation in dramatic fashion.

Leganes’ relegation rally comes too late

Borja Jimenez’s Leganes have been one of the form teams in La Liga in recent weeks as they looked to battle to the end to seal survival.

They more than did their bit on the final day as goals from Javi Hernandez, Yan Diomande and Juan Cruz saw them into a dominant 3-0 half time lead.

That was the end result for Jimenez but the second half was spent with an eye on Espanyol as their relegation was eventually confirmed.

Controversy in Catalonia as Espanyol survive relegation

Things were less straightforward for Espanyol as they struggled against Las Palmas.

After coming into the final game on the back of five successive La Liga losses, confidence was rock bottom, and their inferior head-to-head record meant Leganes were safe, at half time.

Espanyol needed something to go their way after the restart and a controversial penalty call – as Dario Essugo was adjudged to have fouled Alejandro Veliz – allowed Javi Puado to slot home from the penalty spot.

That gave the hosts something to hang on to, as substitute Pere Milla added a second late on, which could see Espanyol end up in 14th if other results go their way on May 25.

