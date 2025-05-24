Club World Cup offers MLS advantage in Luka Modric race

Luka Modric will weigh up his options to join a new club after this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Modric is preparing to bring down the curtain on 13 years in the Spanish capital after a call was made not to extend his contract.

The 39-year-old had previously indicated his willingness to sign another one-year extension, to play on past his 40th birthday in September in Madrid, and lead Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

However, a change has now been forced, but Modric is expected to play at least more year at club level to keep his World Cup target on track.

Modric addressed the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu crowd for the final time as Real Madrid signed off on the 2024/25 league season with a 2-0 win over Athletic Club.

Club World Cup blocks Modric future decision

Modric’s professionalism means he will not entertain club offers until the completion of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign.

His contract is up at the end of June, but a special extension has been applied for the competition, if Real Madrid make the knockout stages on in mid-July.

Only once that is wrapped up will Modric look towards what comes next in his stellar career.

MLS option on the table for Modric

As per reports from Diario AS, Modric is set to receive offers from the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

A move to the USA appeals more to Modric at this stage, and the Club World Cup could give him a taste of life in the USA, and what to expect in a move to MLS.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Muller are also on the MLS radar as summer free transfer options, ahead of respective departures from Manchester City and Bayern Munich, with destinations ranging from Chicago, Los Angeles and David Beckham’s Inter Miami.